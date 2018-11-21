The Best Moments of Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz's Careers

3 of 6

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

For a long while, Tito Ortiz vs. Chuck Liddell was the most desired fight in the UFC.

The two had long seemed destined for a showdown, often sharing cards with one another but sharing the same cage, however, proved to be another matter entirely. The reason for that was an alleged friendship between the two.

According to Ortiz, the two had trained together and grown close over time, sharing a gym and even a couch with one another. "I'd shown him things when we trained. We agreed that we were not going to fight each other," Ortiz said in a 2006 interview with the LA Times. "I wanted to wait. But he was jealous. He wanted the fame and the limelight like me.

Liddell, however, said that while they spent time under the same roof, their relationship was strictly business. "We'd train, go home and watch TV. He'd go upstairs to his room, and I stayed downstairs...That was our 'hanging out,'" he said. "When he talks about how close we were, he's delusional."

With Ortiz looking to reclaim the title he lost to Randy Couture and Liddell reeling from two losses in 2003, the stars aligned for their long-awaited showdown. Though the expectation was for a fairly competitive fight, the hotly anticipated grudge match instead panned out to be a blowout.

After a timid-yet-intense first round, the second opened with an exchange where Ortiz was punched (not poked) in the eye. That seemed to fluster Ortiz, and Liddell made the most of that opening by pressing forward and delivering a flurry of punches that bloodied Ortiz up and forced the referee stoppage.

The rivalry didn't end there, as the script flipped with Liddell cementing himself as the dominating champion and Ortiz being the overlooked contender, their feud only deepened. Ortiz got another crack at Liddell, but the second fight ended no better for him.