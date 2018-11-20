SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 12

0 of 14

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

While most of the SEC teams scheduled cupcakes prior to next weekend's regular-season finale chock-full of rivalries, there was a handful of league matchups.

Vanderbilt needed a highly controversial overturn of an Ole Miss overtime touchdown to beat the Rebels, which sets up a virtual winner-take-bowl playoff game in Nashville against Tennessee next week. The Volunteers were dominated at home by Missouri.

Mississippi State whipped Arkansas, and, yeah…that was it for SEC play. Everything else was a cakewalk through the cupcakes.

So, next week may involve some SEC shuffling, but there wasn't a lot this week unless it was toward the bottom of the power rankings. There's still a lot left to shake out for one week, but the top three appear to be set unless something wacky happens.

This is college football, though. Wacky is the new normal every week. Let's take a look at Week 12's rankings after a topsy-turvy season has made everything south of No. 1 Alabama be all over the place.

Welcome to the SEC, where beating up on one another is our middle names.