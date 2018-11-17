Matt Riddle Beats Kassius Ohno in Seconds at NXT TakeOver: WarGames

Credit: WWE.com

Matt Riddle needed only a few seconds to defeat Kassius Ohno in an impromptu match at NXT TakeOver: WarGames on Saturday.

While Riddle wasn't scheduled for a match, he called out Ohno to open the show at Staples Center and proceeded to beat him quickly with a knee strike:

Riddle and Ohno had been scheduled to face off on next week's episode of NXT TV.

Saturday's bout was the culmination of Ohno asking NXT general manager William Regal to give him a shot against one of his "shiny new toys," in reference to both Riddle and Keith Lee.

Riddle made his NXT TakeOver debut Saturday after signing a contract with WWE over the summer.

Prior to joining WWE, Riddle was an MMA star in UFC, and he also enjoyed success on the independent wrestling scene.

With a win over an established veteran like Ohno, the stage is set for Riddle to be a top star on the yellow brand.

