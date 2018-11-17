Former WCW Champion David Arquette Wrestles in NSFW, Bloody Death Match

Rich Fury/Associated Press

Eighteen years after controversially winning the WCW World Heavyweight Championship, actor David Arquette is setting out to prove that he has credibility as a professional wrestler.

The latest stop on the Arquette redemption tour was Los Angeles at GCW presents Joey Janela's L.A. Confidential event on Friday.

Arquette faced GCW world champion Nick Gage in a deathmatch that saw Arquette get busted open courtesy of being hit in the head with a light tube.

As seen in the following video from GIF Skull (Warning: NSFW), Arquette finished the match despite taking a beating:

Arquette seemingly attempted to walk out on the contest after getting hit with the light tube before returning to get pinned.

After losing to Gage, Arquette commented on the match on Twitter:

Arquette may have been in over his head Friday since the 38-year-old Gage is a hardcore wrestling specialist who has held the Combat Zone Wrestling World Heavyweight Championship on four occasions.

CZW is widely considered one of the most extreme wrestling promotions in the world.

Meanwhile, the 47-year-old Arquette had barely wrestled over the past 18 years before returning to action on the independent scene in 2018.

Arquette is still best known for acting in movies such as Scream and Ready to Rumble, but his comeback has been one of the most unique and unexpected stories in professional wrestling this year.

Although Arquette's short run as WCW champion may never be considered anything more than an ill-conceived publicity stunt, he is seemingly earning some respect for his toughness and love of the business.

