Citadel's Twitter Account Trolls Nick Saban, Alabama, LSU and MSU

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The Citadel Bulldogs entered Saturday's matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide as massive underdogs, but even if they can't pull off the upset, they're still going to have some fun during the game.

Well, at least the team's Twitter account is.

The Citadel wasted no time in showing off its sense of humor:

But it didn't stop there:

When the Bulldogs found the end zone in the opening minutes of the second quarter, it marked the first points the Crimson Tide defense had surrendered in the month of November. Alabama had shut out two ranked opponents, No. 3 LSU and No. 16 Mississippi State, and had not been scored on since the third quarter of an Oct. 20 clash against Tennessee, snapping a 170-minute shutout streak.

That's when the Twitter account decided to really throw some shade:

UMBC Athletics followed the action and showed respect for Citadel's Twitter game:

If the Bulldogs can find a way to notch the stunning upset, that Twitter account is going to be a must-follow.