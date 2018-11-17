Citadel's Twitter Account Trolls Nick Saban, Alabama, LSU and MSU

Citadel's Twitter Account Trolls Nick Saban, Alabama, LSU and MSUNovember 17, 2018
The Citadel Bulldogs entered Saturday's matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide as massive underdogs, but even if they can't pull off the upset, they're still going to have some fun during the game.
Well, at least the team's Twitter account is.
The Citadel wasted no time in showing off its sense of humor:
The Citadel Football @CitadelFootball
The Head Coach is here! oh & Nick Saban too. #FireThoseCannons | #BeatBAMA https://t.co/h2KJ4YNQ2y
But it didn't stop there:
The Citadel Football @CitadelFootball
WE BEAT BAMA. Coin toss. Our ball. #FireThoseCannons | #BeatBAMA https://t.co/5tCbXoP4cr
When the Bulldogs found the end zone in the opening minutes of the second quarter, it marked the first points the Crimson Tide defense had surrendered in the month of November. Alabama had shut out two ranked opponents, No. 3 LSU and No. 16 Mississippi State, and had not been scored on since the third quarter of an Oct. 20 clash against Tennessee, snapping a 170-minute shutout streak.
That's when the Twitter account decided to really throw some shade:
The Citadel Football @CitadelFootball
WE SCORED. 🏈🏈 Touchdown Smith. @LSUfootball @HailStateFB It isn't that hard guys. Q2: 11:42 'Dogs: 7 - Tide: 7 #FireThoseCannons | #BeatBAMA https://t.co/7pkC5UPWVn
UMBC Athletics followed the action and showed respect for Citadel's Twitter game:
If the Bulldogs can find a way to notch the stunning upset, that Twitter account is going to be a must-follow.
