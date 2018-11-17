Gary Anderson, Wesley Harms Accuse Each Other of Farting at Grand Slam of Darts

Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Two-time world champion Gary Anderson and BDO star Wesley Harms were involved in an odd controversy during the 2018 Grand Slam of Darts, with both men denying accusations of farting on stage during their clash.

As reported by BBC Sport, Harms spoke to RTL7L after losing 10-2 and complained Anderson had left a "fragrant smell" that messed with his concentration, saying: "It'll take me two nights to lose this smell from my nose."

The Flying Scotsman hit back when he heard the accusations, however:

"If the boy thinks I've farted, he's 1,010 per cent wrong. I swear on my children's lives that it was not my fault.

"I had a bad stomach once on stage before and admitted it. So I'm not going to lie about farting on stage.

"Every time I walked past there was a waft of rotten eggs, so that's why I was thinking it was him.

"It was bad. It was a stink, then he started to play better and I thought he must have needed to get some wind out.

"If somebody has done that they need to see a doctor. Seemingly he says it was me but I would admit it."

STV Sport shared footage of the full interview (warning: Strong language):

Paddy Power noted Anderson has admitted to farting during matches in the past (warning: Strong language):

The 47-year-old Anderson started the match against 34-year-old Harms as the clear favourite and dropped just two legs in the win. The Flying Scotsman went into the first break up 3-2 before rattling off seven consecutive finishes, scoring six 180s in the contest.

The result moved Anderson, runner-up at the 2011 Grand Slam, into the quarter-finals. He'll face another BDO star in the next round after Michael Unterbuchner shocked European champion James Wade, winning 10-6.

Harms tied his best-ever result in the tournament with a spot in the round of 16.