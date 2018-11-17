Dana White: Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov Update Will Come in December

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC President Dana White said "it's not even worth talking about" whom Conor McGregor or Khabib Nurmagomedov will fight next in the aftermath of the post-UFC 229 Octagon brawl.

White told TMZ both fighters will face the Nevada State Athletic Commission in December and only then will they discover the lengths of any suspensions as a result of the melee ignited by Nurmagomedov's vaulting over the cage.

The UFC chief said, "Those guys go before the Nevada State Athletic Commission in December, and then we'll know what's up."

In regard to which matchups could be made next, White wasn't willing to address the matter.

"We're not even thinking about it," he said. "It's not even worth talking about because we don't know how long the suspensions [are] gonna be, what their fines [are] gonna be. We don't know the penalties yet. So, you can't even think about fights until you know what the penalties are."

Alexander K. Lee of MMA Fighting summarised the brawl and reported the NSAC had extended temporary suspensions to Dillon Danis, Zubaira Tukhugov and Abubakar Nurmagomedov for their roles.

The Eagle submitted McGregor on Oct. 6 and then leapt over the cage to attack Bellator fighter Danis, an SBG team-mate of McGregor's. UFC fighter Tukhugov and Professional Fighters League representative Nurmagomedov—both of whom train with Khabib—then attacked McGregor inside the cage.

Nurmagomedov could receive a heftier suspension than McGregor, considering the defeated Irishman remained in the cage and was attacked, while it was the former who kicked off the drama.

Donald Cerrone took to Instagram following his submission win over Mike Perry at UFC Fight Night Denver last Saturday to call out The Notorious ahead of a return to lightweight, via ESPN.com's Brett Okamoto:

But White dismissed any chance of that fixture and said: "That's not true. Absolutely not true. Obviously that's the fight that Cowboy Cerrone wants, but that's not true. We haven't even thought about an opponent for either one of those guys yet, meaning Khabib or Conor."

He also offered Floyd Mayweather Jr. an ultimatum if he wants a $150 million fight against UFC lightweight champion Nurmagomedov: It has to take place in the Octagon.

When asked if Nurmagomedov would follow McGregor's lead and face Mayweather in the ring, White replied: "The answer is 'no.' He's gonna have to come here and get his ass whuppin'. You're gonna make a lot of money, Floyd? It's time to get your ass whupped. We did that last time. You gotta come here this time. ... Every time he wants to box. You wanna fight? You want to make 150 million? Come over here and get your ass whupped."

Those comments came in response to Money's insistence earlier this week that there won't be a fight unless it's in the boxing ring:

The undefeated Nurmagomedov, 30, finally gained what seemed to be an important personal victory over McGregor at UFC 229 and the recognition that he is indeed a superior fighter to The Notorious, or at least was that evening.

But his actions after the fight may impede him from defending that title in the foreseeable future, and White apparently has not devoted much thought to match-making and will not do so until next month.