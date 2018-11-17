Barcelona Transfer News: Denis Suarez Reportedly Losing Patience, Exit Rumours

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Denis Suarez is reportedly losing faith in a first-team future at Barcelona and could leave the Camp Nou in 2019 unless his situation at the club improves.

The 24-year-old was re-signed by Barca in 2016 after a successful one-season stint with Villarreal, but Sport reported Suarez is "beginning to wake up" from his Blaugrana dream and is considering an exit more seriously.

It's said Napoli were "desperate" to sign Suarez in the last summer transfer window, but the player still held on to the glimmer of a chance at fame with Barca that has shrunk even more of late.

The playmaker made his only senior appearance under manager Ernesto Valverde this term when he captained the side in a 1-0 Copa del Rey win over Cultural Leonesa.

However, sports writer Muhammad Butt wasn't impressed with that display, which should have been routine for the Catalans on paper:

Sport said ex-Barcelona B star Suarez has spoken with his representatives and asked them to talk with the club before deciding on his next course of action, which could be an exit next year.

Prior to his successful campaign with the Yellow Submarine, Suarez also enjoyed some success in a season-long loan with Sevilla, making 26 La Liga appearances (18 starts) across all competitions.

Mundo Deportivo (h/t Football Espana) reported in October that Inter were also interested in the player alongside Serie A rivals Napoli, adding Barcelona value their out-of-favour asset at €40 million (£35.6 million).

Carles Alena, 20, has also started to make his long-awaited impression on the first team, and it's believed the threat of another young midfielder emerging has dampened Suarez's spirits even further.

Marca (h/t Metro) reported earlier in November that Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri was the driving force behind Napoli's previous interest in Suarez when he was at the Italian club's helm, and he could return with a bid in January to bring him to London.

The thought of a move to the Premier League may appeal to former Manchester City academy star Suarez, who made the initial squad for El Clasico against Real Madrid last month only to be omitted late, per Sport's Rik Sharma:

That was one of eight occasions this season in which Valverde has left Suarez out of his squad altogether, and he's been an unused substitute in three La Liga fixtures this term.

It's said a January exit is unlikely, but a move next summer could work out for all parties, at which point Suarez will have only 12 months remaining on his contract.