Spain vs. Bosnia: Time, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Odds

-/Getty Images

A new-look Spain will attempt to come back from successive defeats when they welcome friendly opponents Bosnia & Herzegovina to the Estadio Gran Canaria on Sunday.

This venue hasn't hosted an international fixture since November 2007, but while time has passed and the faces involved have changed, Spain will seek to maintain their 100 percent winning record in Gran Canaria.

Spain's are also hoping to bounce back from an unpleasant last outing at home, when they fell 3-2 to England in Seville before losing to Croatia by the same scoreline on Thursday thanks to Tin Jedvaj's late intervention.

Bosnia & Herzegovina are unbeaten under manager Robert Prosinecki, who took over at the start of 2018 and has since notched five wins and four draws in the role.

Spain manager Luis Enrique has selected a number of new faces and inexperienced stars for Sunday, who are hoping to correct the mistakes of Thursday's defeat in Croatia and look to end the international break on a high.

Date: Sunday, November 18

Time: 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Estadio Gran Canaria, Las Palmas

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), ESPN+ (U.S.), Univision Deportes en Vivo (U.S.)

TV Info: Sky Sports (UK, Red button)

Odds

Spain: 17-100

Draw: 6-1

Bosnia & Herzegovina: 14-1

Via Odds Shark.

Preview

Spain will be wary of treating Sunday's fixture against Bosnia lightly, given their upcoming opponents have been whipped into fine shape by current boss Prosinecki, who has almost finished his first year in the job undefeated.

Sky News Radio reporter William Esler detailed how there's already a sense of occasion around this meeting, as Manchester City's David Silva prepares to follow Wayne Rooney's recent example with a testimonial kick-off:

Spain will have already learnt their UEFA Nations League fate by kick-off, with Group A4 opponents England and Croatia set to meet earlier on Sunday. La Furia Roja sit two points ahead of both teams and require a draw at Wembley in order to advance, whereas a win for either side would see Spain miss the finals.

That will dictate the mod of Enrique's men going into their meeting with Bosnia & Herzegovina, for which the manager's squad selection policy has earned him great praise, per La Liga writer David Cartlidge:

The Dragons have adopted a much more defensive style under Prosinecki in 2018, presumably in the hope that it might allow for greater consistency and lend itself better to qualification purposes.



In the nine matches played under Prosinecki, Bosnia have won five matches and lost none, scoring nine times and conceding twice in the process. In their nine matches prior to his arrival, they won four games, lost three, scoring 18 times but also conceding 10.

Needless to say there's been a much greater focus on defence, having also finished with four 0-0 stalemates in their nine matches under his charge. To contrast, the team had four scoreless results between October 2012 and Prosinecki's appointment in January.

They could be facing Spain at the right time if an upset is what they're after, as star goalkeeper David De Gea has attracted calls to be dropped from the No. 1 position, per AS:

Spain haven't kept a clean sheet in their last seven games—since they edged Iran 1-0 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup—but they've also scored at least twice in each of their five games since the World Cup.

Bosnia's defensive structure has been reliable, but Spain will be the truly top-class side they've met under Prosinecki. Failing to score first could see them run out of ideas in Gran Canaria as they risk their first defeat under the his guidances.