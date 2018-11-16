Video: Jimmy Butler Drops 28 in Home Debut with 76ers, Throws Shade in Postgame

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistNovember 17, 2018

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 16: Joel Embiid #21, Ben Simmons #25, and Jimmy Butler #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers celebrate against the Utah Jazz during a timeout in the fourth quarter at the Wells Fargo Center on November 16, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers defeated the Jazz 113-107.
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Jimmy Butler made a good first impression with Philadelphia 76ers fans while playing in his first home game at the Wells Fargo Center.     

After posting 14 points in his Sixers debut Wednesday against the Orlando Magic, Butler put on a show for the hometown crowd Friday night. The four-time All-Star dropped 28 points on an efficient 12-of-15 shooting and added seven assists in a 113-107 victory over the Utah Jazz:

Right Arrow Icon

He did not miss a shot until the second quarter was nearly at the midway point.

Afterward, Butler raised some eyebrows by appearing to take a shot at his former team, the Minnesota Timberwolves:

"Everybody wants to win," Butler said. "And when somebody messes up, you talk to them, they don't take it personal and they do their job. I think everybody is such a good basketball player, and we all want to do right, like sometimes we mess up."

Be sure to circle Jan. 15, 2019, on the calendar. That's when Butler will take on the Timberwolves for the first time. The game will be played in Philadelphia.

