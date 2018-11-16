Video: Jimmy Butler Drops 28 in Home Debut with 76ers, Throws Shade in Postgame

Video: Jimmy Butler Drops 28 in Home Debut with 76ers, Throws Shade in PostgameNovember 17, 2018
Jimmy Butler made a good first impression with Philadelphia 76ers fans while playing in his first home game at the Wells Fargo Center.
After posting 14 points in his Sixers debut Wednesday against the Orlando Magic, Butler put on a show for the hometown crowd Friday night. The four-time All-Star dropped 28 points on an efficient 12-of-15 shooting and added seven assists in a 113-107 victory over the Utah Jazz:
D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50
Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge
CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming
NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos
The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped
Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season
Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer
Happy 30th to KD!
Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback
Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟
The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today
Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball
Giannis' Youngest Brother Could Be the True 'Greek Freak'
#JamesGang Got AAU Hoops on Lock 🔒
11 Years Ago, KG Joined the Celtics
LeBron's School Opens in Akron 💪
Embiid Putting the World on a Poster This Offseason
Kobe's ‘Mamba Mentality’ Runs in the Family
Artist Paints Over LeBron's 'King of LA' Mural
He did not miss a shot until the second quarter was nearly at the midway point.
Afterward, Butler raised some eyebrows by appearing to take a shot at his former team, the Minnesota Timberwolves:
D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50
Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge
CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming
NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos
The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped
Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season
Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer
Happy 30th to KD!
Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback
Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟
The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today
Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball
Giannis' Youngest Brother Could Be the True 'Greek Freak'
#JamesGang Got AAU Hoops on Lock 🔒
11 Years Ago, KG Joined the Celtics
LeBron's School Opens in Akron 💪
Embiid Putting the World on a Poster This Offseason
Kobe's ‘Mamba Mentality’ Runs in the Family
Artist Paints Over LeBron's 'King of LA' Mural
"Everybody wants to win," Butler said. "And when somebody messes up, you talk to them, they don't take it personal and they do their job. I think everybody is such a good basketball player, and we all want to do right, like sometimes we mess up."
Be sure to circle Jan. 15, 2019, on the calendar. That's when Butler will take on the Timberwolves for the first time. The game will be played in Philadelphia.
Best Moments from Butler's Stellar Game in Sixers' Win