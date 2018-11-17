B/R's Best Reads of the Week of November 17

Adam Wells
November 17, 2018

Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors shoots a free throw during the second half of an NBA game against the Detroit Pistons at Scotiabank Arena on November 14, 2018 in Toronto, Canada.
Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Bleacher Report makes your life easier by rounding up all of its best content from the week in one place.  

Tim Hardaway Jr.'s Secret HGTV Obsession Inspires Future Dream Home

Tim Hardaway Jr. is obsessed with HGTV just like the rest of us—"I'm in love with the white kitchen. ... Or a Spanish tile thing. I'm in love with the modern Spanish tile."

Made in Germany: Why the Bundesliga Became a Breeding Ground for American Soccer

The German Bundesliga has become the hub for young Americans' development in soccer. But why?

Free from 'San Antonio Mafia,' Kawhi Leonard Is Everything Raptors Hoped for

Mercurial NBA star Kawhi Leonard is dominating once again in Toronto. A rival exec says "Let's face it: San Antonio screwed up" by trading him.

