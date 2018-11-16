Kelly Oubre Jr. Signs Converse Contract; Will Still Wear Nike Shoes During Games

Kelly Oubre Jr. Signs Converse Contract; Will Still Wear Nike Shoes During GamesNovember 16, 2018
Washington Wizards small forward Kelly Oubre Jr. has agreed to a multi-year footwear and apparel deal with Converse, according to ESPN.com's Nick DePaula.
The agreement is two-pronged: Oubre will wear Converse casually off the floor and wear Nike—which bought Converse in 2003—on the court.
B/R Kicks @brkicks
Breaking: @KELLYOUBREJR signs multi-year shoe deal with Converse https://t.co/hqFoPdj33O
Oubre was previously under contract with Adidas, but that deal expired before the start of the 2018-19 season.
According to DePaula, Oubre—whose stylistic history includes drawing the NBA's ire over a Supreme leg sleeve—will be "featured in lifestyle campaigns and provide input and feedback on everything from photo shoot styling to details on upcoming apparel and footwear."
Converse's re-emergence in the NBA sphere comes months after Puma relaunched its bid to be part of basketball culture by signing a slew of high-profile players to its brand roster, including DeMarcus Cousins, Deandre Ayton, Marvin Bagley III and Terry Rozier.
