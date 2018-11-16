Kelly Oubre Jr. Signs Converse Contract; Will Still Wear Nike Shoes During Games

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistNovember 16, 2018

MIAMI, FL - NOVEMBER 10: Kelly Oubre Jr. #12 of the Washington Wizards arrives to the arena prior to the game against the Miami Heat on November 10, 2018 at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images)
Issac Baldizon/Getty Images

Washington Wizards small forward Kelly Oubre Jr. has agreed to a multi-year footwear and apparel deal with Converse, according to ESPN.com's Nick DePaula

The agreement is two-pronged: Oubre will wear Converse casually off the floor and wear Nike—which bought Converse in 2003—on the court. 

Oubre was previously under contract with Adidas, but that deal expired before the start of the 2018-19 season. 

According to DePaula, Oubre—whose stylistic history includes drawing the NBA's ire over a Supreme leg sleeve—will be "featured in lifestyle campaigns and provide input and feedback on everything from photo shoot styling to details on upcoming apparel and footwear."

Converse's re-emergence in the NBA sphere comes months after Puma relaunched its bid to be part of basketball culture by signing a slew of high-profile players to its brand roster, including DeMarcus Cousins, Deandre Ayton, Marvin Bagley III and Terry Rozier.   

