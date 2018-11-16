Kelly Oubre Jr. Signs Converse Contract; Will Still Wear Nike Shoes During Games

Issac Baldizon/Getty Images

Washington Wizards small forward Kelly Oubre Jr. has agreed to a multi-year footwear and apparel deal with Converse, according to ESPN.com's Nick DePaula.

The agreement is two-pronged: Oubre will wear Converse casually off the floor and wear Nike—which bought Converse in 2003—on the court.

Oubre was previously under contract with Adidas, but that deal expired before the start of the 2018-19 season.

According to DePaula, Oubre—whose stylistic history includes drawing the NBA's ire over a Supreme leg sleeve—will be "featured in lifestyle campaigns and provide input and feedback on everything from photo shoot styling to details on upcoming apparel and footwear."

Converse's re-emergence in the NBA sphere comes months after Puma relaunched its bid to be part of basketball culture by signing a slew of high-profile players to its brand roster, including DeMarcus Cousins, Deandre Ayton, Marvin Bagley III and Terry Rozier.