Italy vs. Portugal: Time, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Odds

Italy host Portugal in the UEFA Nations League at the San Siro on Saturday, knowing a victory over the reigning European champions will see them move top of the group.

Roberto Mancini's side go into the game two points behind Portugal, although they have played a game more than Saturday's visitors.

Portugal need just a point against Italy to confirm top spot and a place in the finals. They will conclude their group campaign on Tuesday at home to bottom side Poland.

Date: Saturday, November 17

Time: 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), ESPN+ (U.S.)

TV Info: Sky Sports Football (UK), Univision Deportes En Vivo (U.S.)

Odds

Italy: 5-4

Draw: 23-10

Portugal: 13-5

Via (OddsShark)

Match Preview

There will be no Cristiano Ronaldo once again for Portugal. The Juventus forward has not featured for the national team since the 2018 FIFA World Cup and has been left out again by coach Fernando Santos.

The team have fared well in his absence, winning three and drawing one of their four matches played since they were knocked out of the tournament in Russia by Uruguay in the last 16.

Portugal still have plenty of experience and young talent in their squad. Juventus defender Joao Cancelo is enjoying a strong season in Serie A and is being tipped to become one of Europe's best full-backs:

In attack Andre Silva has been in prolific form for Sevilla. The 23-year-old is on a season-long loan from AC Milan and has scored nine goals already this season.

Scouted Football highlighted the other young talent Santos has at his disposal:

Portugal have won both of their Nations League games so far. They beat Italy 1-0 in Lisbon in September, won 3-2 in Poland and eased to a 3-1 friendly win over Scotland last time out.

Yet Italy go into the game knowing they must win, and hope Portugal lose their final game, if they are to reach the finals.

The Azzurri put in a much-improved display to beat Poland last time out. The visitors dominated the match but needed a stoppage-time goal from Cristiano Biraghi to take all three points.

Mancini has two wins from seven games since taking over the national team and has caused a few surprises once again with his squad selection.

Sandro Tonali, Vincenzo Grifo and Stefano Sensi have all been called up for the first time, while experienced strikers Mario Balotelli and Torino's Andrea Belotti have missed out.

Brescia's Tonali is only 18 and is the first player from a Serie B club to be called up to the senior side since Angelo Ogbonna in 2011, per Scouted Football.

Mancini has explained why he went for the youngster:

The match will also see captain Giorgio Chiellini win his 100th cap for Italy. The centre-back has spoken of his pride at reaching the landmark, per Sky (h/t Football Italia).

He said: "You dream of being a footballer, of playing in Serie A and for the national team, but getting 100 caps is something else."

Mancini will have to make changes to his team for the game, as Federico Bernardeschi has pulled out of the squad due to an adductor injury, per Football Italia.

Lazio's Ciro Immobile is expected to replace him in the Italy attack, although Sassuolo's Domenico Berardi and Udinese's Kevin Lasagna are also options to start alongside Federico Chiesa and Lorenzo Insigne.

Italy have shown signs of improvement under Mancini, they remain defensively strong but have struggled for goals with just three in their last four games.

Portugal go into the game on a good run of form, but it's the hosts who are favourites for victory. The onus will be on Italy to go for the win to keep their Nations Hopes alive.