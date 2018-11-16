Chelsea Transfer News: Elseid Hysaj's Agent Says Napoli Defender Is Worth €60M

Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images

The agent of Napoli right-back and rumoured Chelsea target Elseid Hysaj has said the player could succeed in the Premier League and estimates his client's value at €60 million (£53.1 million).

Mario Giuffredi represents the Albania defender and recently appeared on Radio Crc (h/t Calciomercato.com), when he addressed speculation linking Hysaj with a move to Stamford Bridge and what he felt was his worth:

"Hysaj being targeted by Chelsea and other clubs? If you see that Ancelotti is playing [Kevin] Malcuit and you feel that Napoli is looking for other players, obviously it means that there are also requests for him.



"Hysai is a player who can do well in English football, since he has a lot of physicality and he is being targeted by many big clubs. Is his worth 50 million? For me, he is worth 60. I can not say that Hysaj, who for two months played badly, does not have the same value of the last 2-3 years."

Sports writer Simon Phillips recently highlighted Chelsea's need for a new recruit at right-back, deeming Davide Zappacosta an unfit backup to Cesar Azpilicueta:

A move to west London could see Hysaj reunited with former Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri, who brought him to Naples from Empoli in July 2015, one month after he joined the club.

Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti has started to use summer signing Malcuit, a 27-year-old who came in from Lille, into his line-up more frequently since late September, although Hysaj has still made 11 Serie A starts to the Frenchman's four.

Giuffredi's issue is Malcuit's introduction has seen Hysaj fielded out of position at left-back, while centre-back Nikola Maksimovic has also been started on the right side in the UEFA Champions League.

French football writer Jeremy Smith suggested at the time of Malcuit's transfer to Naples that it was his suitability to Ancelotti's tactics that could work in his favour, which we now appear to be witnessing:

It's not surprising to hear an agent speak of a client in such respected terms, and of course, Giuffredi's €60 million valuation of Hysaj should be treated as such.

That being said, his poor form this term and for much of last season—when he contributed just one assist in 49 games—cannot be ignored. However, Napoli podcaster Kirsten Schlewitz hinted a Chelsea reunion may not be recommended, suggesting it's former Partenopei boss Sarri who's responsible for his dip:

Azpilicueta started his career at right-back with Osasuna and Marseille, but the Spain international later found success on the left side before achieving his best so far as a central defender under Antonio Conte's blueprint.

Chelsea don't need the added competition in central defence as Denmark international Andreas Christensen is already behind David Luiz or Antonio Rudiger into the XI, but Hysaj's arrival could free the Spaniard to return to the middle if desired.