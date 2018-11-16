Antonio Valencia Says He's Been Dropped by Manchester United Boss Jose Mourinho

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United defender Antonio Valencia has said he's been dropped from the club's starting XI after manager Jose Mourinho suggested his absence was due to injuries and concerns over his fitness.

Valencia has not been named in United's last seven matchday squads, since they drew 0-0 against UEFA Champions League opponents Valencia on October 2. However, he scored the opener as Ecuador beat Peru 2-0 on Thursday and spoke to Area Deportiva (h/t Mirror's Liam Prenderville) after the result:

"Right now I haven't been playing, but it's more of a tactical decision.

"The player who has been in my place (Ashley Young) has been playing well. You have to respect the decision.

"The only thing I can do is prepare and be ready for when he (Mourinho) needs me and be in the right condition to compete. I'm calm right now and I know I'll get an opportunity to play again.

"The relationship with Mourinho has always been a good one."

