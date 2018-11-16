Report: Barcelona Negotiating Permanent Paco Alcacer, Paulinho Transfers

PATRIK STOLLARZ/Getty Images

Barcelona are reportedly negotiating the permanent transfers of striker Paco Alcacer and midfielder Paulinho, who are on loan with Borussia Dortmund and Guangzhou Evergrande, respectively.

El Mundo Deportivo (h/t Football Espana) reported talks are under way for both players to leave the Camp Nou for good in 2019, with both Alcacer and Paulinho in fine form for their temporary teams this season.

According to the report, Barca will receive a €23 million (£20.4 million) fee from Dortmund for Alcacer, while Paulinho will rejoin his former Chinese Super League employers for a much heftier €50 million (£44.3 million).

