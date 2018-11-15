Paulo Dybala 'Really Happy' at Juventus Amid Manchester United Transfer Rumours

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala has said he is "really happy" at the club amid speculation Manchester United are interested in signing him.

Dybala is regarded as one of the best players in Serie A and has been key to Juve's dominance of the Italian top flight in recent years with his vibrant work in the final third.

When asked about supposed interest from Old Trafford in an interview with Alex Richards of the Daily Mirror, Dybala made it clear that he isn't looking at moving anywhere.

"I'm not thinking about the transfer market," he said. "Right now, I'm really happy at Juventus and the focus is simply winning all the titles here."

On his 25th birthday, Juventus posted a reminder of some of the player's best moments in the famous black and white:

Per Talksport, there was some speculation earlier in the season that United would be willing to let Paul Pogba rejoin Juventus if they could get Dybala in return.

Dybala added the team is hoping to win everything this season, including the UEFA Champions League, following the arrival of big-name players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Leonardo Bonucci in the summer.

"At Juventus, it's always the same objective—to win titles," he added. "It's true that this year, from the outside, the Champions League looks more like an obsession. But the focus is, as always, on the domestic title as well."

United supporters have seen this season what Dybala can do first hand, as the teams have met twice in the Champions League. In Juve's 1-0 win at Old Trafford, it was the Argentina international who scored the winning goal.

In that game Simon Stone of BBC Sport commented on how tough Dybala is to pin down:

The 25-year-old has always been tough to pick up with his darts between the lines and behind the defence, but he can be equally as devastating on the ball.

The Juventus No. 10 has a cannon of a left foot, meaning he's regularly testing goalkeepers from outside the area. In addition, he's developed the creative aspect of his game during his time with the Bianconeri too, regularly operating tucked in from the flank or as a split striker.

This season he hasn't been quite as prolific in front of goal domestically, with just two goals in 11 appearances. He did however score a hat-trick in the Champions League against Young Boys, meaning he's on four goals from three outings in that competition.

Yet overall at Juventus his record in the final third is exceptional:

Dybala's contract with Juve runs until 2022, having signed a new long-term deal last yet. With that in mind, as well as his age and ability, he'd arguably be one of the most expensive players of all time if the Italian champions did opt to sell.

Yet there doesn't appear to be any major desire on the part of Juve to cash in, while Dybala seems dead set on further glories with the Bianconeri.