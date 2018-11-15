Jalen Collins Agrees to Colts Contract After Serving 4th NFL Drug Suspension

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 15, 2018

Atlanta Falcons' Jalen Collins (32) runs back an interception against the Carolina Panthers in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016. The Falcons won 33-16. (AP photo/Bob Leverone)
Bob Leverone/Associated Press

The Indianapolis Colts announced they signed former Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jalen Collins to their practice squad Thursday.

Collins, who's received four suspensions from the NFL since the Falcons selected him in the second round of the 2015 draft out of LSU, was released by Atlanta last November. He received a 10-game ban in April (via ESPN's Field Yates), making him eligible to return this week.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

