Jalen Collins Agrees to Colts Contract After Serving 4th NFL Drug Suspension

Bob Leverone/Associated Press

The Indianapolis Colts announced they signed former Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jalen Collins to their practice squad Thursday.

Collins, who's received four suspensions from the NFL since the Falcons selected him in the second round of the 2015 draft out of LSU, was released by Atlanta last November. He received a 10-game ban in April (via ESPN's Field Yates), making him eligible to return this week.

