UFC Fight Night 140: Bleacher Report Main Card Staff Picks

Alexandre Schneider /Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

The UFC heads to Estadio Mary Terán de Weiss in Buenos Aires for UFC Fight Night 140 on Saturday. Atop the bill? A welterweight clash between No. 8-ranked contender Neil Magny and No. 10-ranked Santiago Ponzinibbio.

The Fight Night event may lack a premiere name on the marquee, but it does offer a six-fight main card sure to provide excitement for fight fans on a Saturday without much else on the docket.

In the co-main event, Ricardo Lamas and Darren Elkins will duke it out to get back into position in the featherweight division. Also on the bill is a rising light heavyweight contender in Khalil Rountree.

The Bleacher Report staff, Matthew Ryder, Scott Harris, Steven Rondina and Nathan McCarter, are back on their beat to pick a winner for each and every fight of the main card. Will Rountree make himself one of the names to watch at 205 heading into 2019 or will he be upset by Johnny Walker? Can Elkins pull off the modest upset? And which welterweight finishes their 2018 on a high note with a main event victory?

The crew gives you their thoughts on all that and more. Here are the Bleacher Report staff picks for UFC Fight Night 140.