Philadelphia Marathon 2018: Route, Map, Times, Road Closures, Event Details

Associated Press

As many as 30,000 runners will run through the City of Brotherly Love on Sunday in the Philadelphia Marathon.

The event travels through a series of Philly neighborhoods, starting by the Philadelphia Museum of Art in Fairmount and moving along the Schuylkill to University City and Manayunk.

The 26.2-mile course finishes at Kelly Drive alongside the east side of Eakins Oval. Here's a link to the full route of the Philadelphia Marathon.

In addition to the runners, the race is expected to attract 60,000 spectators, with approximately 3,000 volunteers helping the event proceed on a timely and orderly basis.

The race begins a 7 a.m. ET, with wheelchair racers taking off five minutes earlier.

Parking regulations will be strictly enforced on race day, and all vehicles on the route will be relocated, starting at 2 a.m. The Parkway will be closed from 2 a.m. until 4 p.m., and other streets will open as runners pass and streets are cleaned.

Sunday Road Closures

18th Street, from Arch to Callowhill streets

19th Street, from Arch to Callowhill streets

20th Street, from Arch to Callowhill streets

21st Street, from Spring Garden to Arch streets

22nd Street, from Spring Garden to Arch streets

Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from 22nd to 16th streets

Arch Street, between 16th to 3rd streets

4th Street, between Arch to Vine streets

Race Street, from 6th Street to Columbus Boulevard

Columbus Boulevard (Southbound lanes), from Vine Street to Washington Avenue

Southbound off-ramp, from I-95 at Washington Avenue

Washington Avenue, from Columbus Boulevard to Front Street

Front Street, from Washington Avenue to South Street

South Street, from Front to 7th streets

6th Street, from Bainbridge to Market streets

Chestnut Street, from 6th to 34th streets

34th Street, Chestnut Street to Girard Avenue

Lansdowne Drive, from Girard Avenue to South Concourse Drive

South Concourse Drive, from Lansdowne to West Memorial Hall Drives

West Memorial Hall Drive, from South Concourse to Avenue of the Republic

Avenue of the Republic, from West Memorial Hall Drive to Catholic Fountain

Belmont Avenue, Montgomery to Parkside Avenue

Black Road

Martin Luther King Drive

Kelly Drive

The Falls Bridge

Ridge Avenue, from Schoolhouse Lane to Manayunk Avenue

Main Street, from Ridge Avenue to Green Lane

The neighborhoods affected by the race include Center City, Old City, South Philly, Rittenhouse Square, University City, Powelton Village, Mantua and Fairmount Park for both big races and also East Falls and Manayunk. Signs will be posted in each neighborhood to explain the road closures.

Cash rewards will be presented to the top five finishers in the men's and women's races. The winner earns $10,000, second place gets $5,000, third place receives $2,500, fourth place gets $1,500 and the fifth-place finisher gets $1,000. If a course record is set, the achievement is worth an extra $1,500.

Full information concerning the marathon can be found at PhiladelphiaMarathon.com.