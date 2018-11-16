Philadelphia Marathon 2018: Route, Map, Times, Road Closures, Event Details

Philadelphia Marathon 2018: Route, Map, Times, Road Closures, Event DetailsNovember 16, 2018
As many as 30,000 runners will run through the City of Brotherly Love on Sunday in the Philadelphia Marathon.
The event travels through a series of Philly neighborhoods, starting by the Philadelphia Museum of Art in Fairmount and moving along the Schuylkill to University City and Manayunk.
The 26.2-mile course finishes at Kelly Drive alongside the east side of Eakins Oval. Here's a link to the full route of the Philadelphia Marathon.
In addition to the runners, the race is expected to attract 60,000 spectators, with approximately 3,000 volunteers helping the event proceed on a timely and orderly basis.
The race begins a 7 a.m. ET, with wheelchair racers taking off five minutes earlier.
Parking regulations will be strictly enforced on race day, and all vehicles on the route will be relocated, starting at 2 a.m. The Parkway will be closed from 2 a.m. until 4 p.m., and other streets will open as runners pass and streets are cleaned.
Sunday Road Closures
18th Street, from Arch to Callowhill streets
19th Street, from Arch to Callowhill streets
20th Street, from Arch to Callowhill streets
21st Street, from Spring Garden to Arch streets
22nd Street, from Spring Garden to Arch streets
Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from 22nd to 16th streets
Arch Street, between 16th to 3rd streets
4th Street, between Arch to Vine streets
Race Street, from 6th Street to Columbus Boulevard
Columbus Boulevard (Southbound lanes), from Vine Street to Washington Avenue
Southbound off-ramp, from I-95 at Washington Avenue
Washington Avenue, from Columbus Boulevard to Front Street
Front Street, from Washington Avenue to South Street
South Street, from Front to 7th streets
6th Street, from Bainbridge to Market streets
Chestnut Street, from 6th to 34th streets
34th Street, Chestnut Street to Girard Avenue
Lansdowne Drive, from Girard Avenue to South Concourse Drive
South Concourse Drive, from Lansdowne to West Memorial Hall Drives
West Memorial Hall Drive, from South Concourse to Avenue of the Republic
Avenue of the Republic, from West Memorial Hall Drive to Catholic Fountain
Belmont Avenue, Montgomery to Parkside Avenue
Black Road
Martin Luther King Drive
Kelly Drive
The Falls Bridge
Ridge Avenue, from Schoolhouse Lane to Manayunk Avenue
Main Street, from Ridge Avenue to Green Lane
SEPTA_SOCIAL @SEPTA_SOCIAL
Coming this Saturday, November 17th & Sunday, November 18th, The Philadelphia Marathon, Half Marathon, 8K, and a Kids Fun Run will be taking place. Due to the course routing, several SEPTA bus routes will be operating with detours. More info → https://t.co/ZKquXaJpNf https://t.co/DxI0RSODyk
The neighborhoods affected by the race include Center City, Old City, South Philly, Rittenhouse Square, University City, Powelton Village, Mantua and Fairmount Park for both big races and also East Falls and Manayunk. Signs will be posted in each neighborhood to explain the road closures.
Cash rewards will be presented to the top five finishers in the men's and women's races. The winner earns $10,000, second place gets $5,000, third place receives $2,500, fourth place gets $1,500 and the fifth-place finisher gets $1,000. If a course record is set, the achievement is worth an extra $1,500.
Full information concerning the marathon can be found at PhiladelphiaMarathon.com.
