Usain Bolt Sets Deadline to Find Himself Football Club by End of November

Matt King/Getty Images

Usain Bolt will decide by the end of November whether to continue his fledgling football career or hang up his boots.

The sprinter recently left A-League side Central Coast Mariners after failing to come to an agreement on a contract, following an indefinite trial period with them.

He told Omnisport (h/t the Australian Associated Press, via ESPN FC): "I've got a lot of offers from a lot of other clubs out there. We'll make a decision before the end of November if I'm going to go to another club or call it actually quits."

