Usain Bolt Sets Deadline to Find Himself Football Club by End of November

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 15, 2018

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 12: Usain Bolt of the Mariners looks on during the pre-season friendly match between the Central Coast Mariners and Macarthur South West United at Campbelltown Sports Stadium on October 12, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)
Matt King/Getty Images

Usain Bolt will decide by the end of November whether to continue his fledgling football career or hang up his boots. 

The sprinter recently left A-League side Central Coast Mariners after failing to come to an agreement on a contract, following an indefinite trial period with them.

He told Omnisport (h/t the Australian Associated Press, via ESPN FC): "I've got a lot of offers from a lot of other clubs out there. We'll make a decision before the end of November if I'm going to go to another club or call it actually quits."

                                

