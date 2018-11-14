Jimmy Butler: Brett Brown 'Special'; with HC on Course 'It's Going to Be Easy'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 15, 2018

Philadelphia 76ers' Jimmy Butler moves the ball against the Orlando Magic during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux/Associated Press

Although the Philadelphia 76ers lost in Jimmy Butler's debut with the team Wednesday, he is apparently happy to play under head coach Brett Brown.

"He's special; he makes sure everyone is out there comfortable," the guard said of Brown after the game, per Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philly. "... When the head of this thing is steering us in the right direction, it's going to be easy."

Butler scored 14 points in 33 minutes during the 111-106 loss to the Orlando Magic.

The 29-year-old can be a difference-maker with his new team as one of the top two-way players in the NBA. He has earned an All-Star appearance in each of the last four years and joins a team that was considered one of the top contenders in the Eastern Conference before his arrival.

However, he also comes with plenty of question marks after requesting a trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves in September.

"He has to be on his best behavior [in Philly], and he knows it," a league executive told Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. "If he screws up that team, that'll be three straight teams. Someone will sign him in free agency, but he won't get all that he's asking for."

Butler has a player option for 2019-20 but could decline it and hit free agency this offseason.

Fortunately, he appears to be getting along with his new coach and teammates through the first few days with the squad.

 

Related

    Fultz Benching Will Help Maximize Butler

    Philadelphia 76ers logo
    Philadelphia 76ers

    Fultz Benching Will Help Maximize Butler

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Draymond, Dubs Can't Be Mad at KD

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Draymond, Dubs Can't Be Mad at KD

    Ken Berger
    via Bleacher Report

    Can 76ers Compete with 3 Elite Players And, Um, Not Much Else?

    Philadelphia 76ers logo
    Philadelphia 76ers

    Can 76ers Compete with 3 Elite Players And, Um, Not Much Else?

    FanSided
    via FanSided

    It's a New Day with Butler, and a New Challenge for Brown

    Philadelphia 76ers logo
    Philadelphia 76ers

    It's a New Day with Butler, and a New Challenge for Brown

    Mike Sielski
    via http://www2.philly.com