Jimmy Butler: Brett Brown 'Special'; with HC on Course 'It's Going to Be Easy'

Although the Philadelphia 76ers lost in Jimmy Butler's debut with the team Wednesday, he is apparently happy to play under head coach Brett Brown.

"He's special; he makes sure everyone is out there comfortable," the guard said of Brown after the game, per Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philly. "... When the head of this thing is steering us in the right direction, it's going to be easy."

Butler scored 14 points in 33 minutes during the 111-106 loss to the Orlando Magic.

The 29-year-old can be a difference-maker with his new team as one of the top two-way players in the NBA. He has earned an All-Star appearance in each of the last four years and joins a team that was considered one of the top contenders in the Eastern Conference before his arrival.

However, he also comes with plenty of question marks after requesting a trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves in September.

"He has to be on his best behavior [in Philly], and he knows it," a league executive told Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. "If he screws up that team, that'll be three straight teams. Someone will sign him in free agency, but he won't get all that he's asking for."

Butler has a player option for 2019-20 but could decline it and hit free agency this offseason.

Fortunately, he appears to be getting along with his new coach and teammates through the first few days with the squad.