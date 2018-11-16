MotoGP Grand Prix of Valencia 2018: Race Schedule, Live Stream and Top Riders

Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

Marc Marquez will close out his championship campaign at the 2018 MotoGP Grand Prix of Valencia on Sunday. While the Spaniard has had the title wrapped up for weeks, there is still something to be decided when riders take to the Circuit Ricardo Tormo for the final race of the season.

Specifically, Maverick Vinales and Valentino Rossi are still contesting third place. It's the only meaningful issue at stake with Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso already confirmed in second.

Here's the schedule for race weekend, along with viewing information:

Friday, November 16

8:55 a.m. GMT/3:55 a.m. ET: Free Practice 1

1:05 p.m. GMT/8:05 a.m. ET: Free Practice 2

Saturday, November 17

8:55 a.m. GMT/3:55 a.m. ET: Free Practice 3

1:10 p.m. GMT/8:10 a.m. ET: Qualifying 1

1:35 p.m. GMT/8:25 a.m. ET: Qualifying 2

Sunday, November 18

8:40 a.m. GMT/3:40 a.m. ET: Warm-Up

1 p.m. GMT/8 a.m. ET: Race

TV Info: BT Sport 2

Live Stream: BT Sport App, beIN Sports Connect

Even with another title to his credit, Honda's Marquez was a winner last time out. He crossed the line first in Malaysia on November 4, with Vinales down in fourth and Dovizioso sixth.

Rossi was as far back as 18th, denying the decorated rider the chance to test Marquez with the championship pressure off:

However, the Italian has motivation to do better in Spain. He famously rode from the back to fourth in the 2015 edition of this race despite a penalty incurred for a clash with Marquez two weeks earlier, per Motorcycle.com's Bruce Allen.

Rossi is Allen's pick to secure third ahead of Vinales, who is only two points behind his fellow Yamaha rider. The Spaniard was a winner in Australia in October, and he has the talent to lay down a marker to Marquez ahead of next season.

One thing counting in Vinales' favour is his affinity with the track in Valencia. The 23-year-old said the Ricardo Tormo Circuit "has a lay-out that suits my riding style very well," per Crash.net's Peter McLaren.

Vinales has his best years ahead of him, but 39-year-old Rossi will be anxious to prove he can still teach the competition a thing or two.

Rossi has his fans, including 2015 winner Jorge Lorenzo, who believes the veteran did enough at Sepang to show he has a lot left:

If Rossi is going to credibly push for a 10th world title next season, he must start unnerving Marquez and Dovizioso in Spain this weekend.