Phil Mickelson Net Worth: Examining Golfer's Status Before Match vs. Tiger

Phil Mickelson will take on Tiger Woods on Friday in a matchup two decades in the making.

The head-to-head battle, Capital One's The Match, will broadcast nationwide across multiple platforms (including B/R Live) and come with a $9 million prize for the winner.

For fans of a certain generation, this Tiger-Phil matchup will be the culmination of the greatest golf rivalry of their lifetime.

Woods and Mickelson competed for major championships across the vast majority of the late 1990s and early-mid 2000s, with Tiger going down as perhaps the greatest golfer in history and Mickelson his flawed-but-relatable rival.

The two golfers are also among the richest athletes in the world.

Woods' last estimated net worth came in at $740 million in 2016. That is despite going through an ugly divorce that ultimately cost him $100 million.

Mickelson, meanwhile, was last tracked at $375 million in 2016. At the time, Woods and Michael Jordan were the only other athletes with a higher net worth.

