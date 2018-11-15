Ranking the Most Incredible Shots of Tiger Woods' and Mickelson's Careers

0 of 10

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

They've got 19 majors and countless millions of dollars between them.

So when it comes to memorable golf shots—in terms of both improbability and sheer drama—you would be hard-pressed to find a more bountiful pairing than Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.

The two will get together on Nov. 23 in Capital One's "The Match: Tiger vs. Phil," with $9 million up for grabs as they attempt to add to their already prodigious collections of highlight-reel moments.

The event will be offered for $19.99 on pay-per-view by B/R Live, among others.

To continue getting into the mano-a-mano spirit, we compiled a list of some of the pair's most impressive shots, again taking their circumstances—whether competitive or positional—into account.