California Sports Teams Opened Their Hearts and Wallets for Communities in Need

California's sports teams are opening their hearts, and their wallets, for communities in crisis across the state. Some teams showed their support for the victims in Thousand Oaks, while others donated and reached out to those affected by wildfires. Watch the video above for more about how the sports world's good guys are making a difference.

