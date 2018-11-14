California Sports Teams Opened Their Hearts and Wallets for Communities in Need

6-Year-Old Stole the Show at China's Indoor Skydiving Championships BYU’s Cosmo the Cougar Is the Next Superstar Mascot Joshua Johnson Is HS Football's Quadruple Threat The Champions x Queer Eye Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉 Happy Anniversary to the Cubs' Curse-Breaking D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50 Will Drake’s Favorite Teams Reverse the 6 God Curse? Sports World's Halloween Costumes Went Hard Up Your Halloween Game with Giant Pumpkin Regatta The Champions: Episode 6 Is Coming Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge Purdue Football's No. 1 Fan Is Inspiring the Team One Road to MLB Starts with a Bottle Cap and Broomstick It's Been a Wild Month with Flyers’ Mascot Gritty 🌟The Champions: Episode 5 🌟 CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too CFB's Creative Entrances Put WWE to Shame World Pole Climbing Championships Are Something Else Right Arrow Icon

California's sports teams are opening their hearts, and their wallets, for communities in crisis across the state. Some teams showed their support for the victims in Thousand Oaks, while others donated and reached out to those affected by wildfires. Watch the video above for more about how the sports world's good guys are making a difference.

