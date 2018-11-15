Germany vs. Russia: Time, Live Stream and Odds

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Germany will hope to rediscover some positive form when they host Russia in an international friendly at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig on Thursday.

Die Mannschaft need to get back to winning ways ahead of facing the Netherlands in League A Group 1 of the UEFA Nations League on Monday, November 19.

Coach Joachim Low's team is entering Thursday's game on a dismal run of three defeats from the last six. By contrast, 2018 FIFA World Cup hosts Russia are unbeaten in their last six matches, having taken three wins and as many draws in that time.

Even so, Germany are favourites among the oddsmakers, while a slew of injuries in attack could hamper Russia.

Date: Thursday, November 15

Time: 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

Live Stream: ESPN+

Odds (Per Oddschecker)

Germany: 1-3

Russia: 10-1

Draw: 5-1

Germany remaining firm favourites with the oddsmakers despite recent struggles is a testament to the quality in the squad, even if more than one notable star won't feature:

Real Madrid playmaker Toni Kroos isn't the only big name set to miss out. Paris Saint-Germain forward Julian Draxler has also since been given dispensation for "compassionate leave," per Goal's Nick Howson.

Meanwhile, Karolos Grohmann of Reuters (h/t Daily Mail) reported how Low noted a foot injury will keep Borussia Dortmund ace Marco Reus out and also leaves him a doubt to face the Netherlands.

Russia's defence will still be tested by the pace and perceptive movement of wide forwards Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane. Manchester City ace Sane possesses the flair and eye for goal to turn any match his nation's way.

Former Arsenal player Gnabry is beginning to live up to his potential with Bayern Munich, having helped himself to a goal and a pair of assists in the Bundesliga this season.

Gnabry has been talked up by his manager:

Russia boast a credible scoring threat, but the squad will surely miss the influence of skipper Artem Dzyuba. The Zenit Saint Petersburg striker has been ruled out with injury, per Phil Kitromilides of Goal.

AS Monaco playmaker Aleksandr Golovin is nursing an ankle problem, while winger Denis Cheryshev, a star at the World Cup, has a leg injury, according to Marca.

The injuries make Russia's task in Leipzig harder, especially with a trip to Sweden in the Nations League on Tuesday looming. Expect Germany to get back on track with a two-goal win.