Mavericks Give 120 Wounded Soldiers Courtside Seats, 4-Course Meal

Danny Bollinger/Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks' annual Seats for Soldiers event takes place Wednesday night. Per an announcement from the team, more than 100 wounded service members who are being treated at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, as well as reserve troops from the Dallas-Fort Worth area and Adaptive Training Foundation veterans, will receive courtside seats when the Mavs host the Utah Jazz.

The tickets are donated by season-ticket holders and are valued at more than $350,000 total.



Per TMZ Sports, the Mavericks are catering the event for the service members, who will receive a four-course meal that includes a steak dinner and seven-layer cake for dessert. The team is also offering discounted tickets for any active duty, reserve, retiree or veteran military service members as part of the event.



"Our annual Seats for Soldiers night is a reminder that we don't get to enjoy the game we love without the incredible sacrifices our soldiers make,” Mavs owner Mark Cuban told TMZ.

The Mavericks have hosted Seats for Soldiers since 2004. The concept for the event came from season-ticket holder Neal Hawks.