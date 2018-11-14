Lamar Jackson 'Very Prepared' to Start as Joe Flacco Misses Practice with Injury

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Lamar Jackson sounds ready to make his first NFL start for the Baltimore Ravens if Joe Flacco is forced to sit out Sunday's game.

The 2016 Heisman Trophy winner told reporters he would be prepared to handle an expanded role in against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"I feel like I'd be very prepared," Jackson said, via ESPN.com's Jamison Hensley. "I'm trying to sponge everything in. Whatever happens, will happen."

Hensley added Flacco was unable to practice for the Ravens on Wednesday as he deals with an injured right hip.

Per The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec, Flacco was injured during Baltimore's sixth play from scrimmage during a 23-16 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 9. He remained in the game, finishing 23-of-37 for 206 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters on Monday Flacco has been receiving treatment and the team is "hopeful" he will be able to play.

Jackson, who was selected 32nd overall in the 2018 NFL draft, has appeared in all nine games this season. The 21-year-old has been used primarily as a runner with 139 yards and one touchdown on 28 carries. He's also gone 7-of-12 with 87 yards and one touchdown as a quarterback.

The Ravens (4-5) enter Week 11 having lost four of their last five games, but they are one game behind the Bengals for the final playoff spot in the AFC.