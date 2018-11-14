Lamar Jackson 'Very Prepared' to Start as Joe Flacco Misses Practice with Injury

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 14, 2018

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

Lamar Jackson sounds ready to make his first NFL start for the Baltimore Ravens if Joe Flacco is forced to sit out Sunday's game.

The 2016 Heisman Trophy winner told reporters he would be prepared to handle an expanded role in against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"I feel like I'd be very prepared," Jackson said, via ESPN.com's Jamison Hensley. "I'm trying to sponge everything in. Whatever happens, will happen."

Hensley added Flacco was unable to practice for the Ravens on Wednesday as he deals with an injured right hip. 

Per The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec, Flacco was injured during Baltimore's sixth play from scrimmage during a 23-16 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 9. He remained in the game, finishing 23-of-37 for 206 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. 

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters on Monday Flacco has been receiving treatment and the team is "hopeful" he will be able to play. 

Jackson, who was selected 32nd overall in the 2018 NFL draft, has appeared in all nine games this season. The 21-year-old has been used primarily as a runner with 139 yards and one touchdown on 28 carries. He's also gone 7-of-12 with 87 yards and one touchdown as a quarterback. 

The Ravens (4-5) enter Week 11 having lost four of their last five games, but they are one game behind the Bengals for the final playoff spot in the AFC. 

Related

    Lamar 'Very Prepared' to Start as Flacco Misses Practice

    Baltimore Ravens logo
    Baltimore Ravens

    Lamar 'Very Prepared' to Start as Flacco Misses Practice

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Takeaways from Every Team's Rookie Class

    Baltimore Ravens logo
    Baltimore Ravens

    Takeaways from Every Team's Rookie Class

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    The Most Improved Player on Every Team

    NFL logo
    NFL

    The Most Improved Player on Every Team

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    Week 11 Fantasy Big Board ⭐

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Week 11 Fantasy Big Board ⭐

    Matt Camp
    via Bleacher Report