Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson Prize Money: Known Distribution for Golf Event

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 23, 2018

WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, PA - SEPTEMBER 04: Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods are interviewed by the Golf Channel after being named as Captain's Picks along with Bryson DeChambeau by U.S. Ryder Cup Captain for the 2018 U.S. team during a press conference at the Philadelphia Marriott West on September 4, 2018 in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Who doesn't love eating some turkey and stuffing, watching football and collecting a cool $9 million over Thanksgiving weekend?

That's how much money will be on the line when Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson take to the first tee Friday at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas.

As soon as Capital One's The Match was announced in August, Mickelson wasted little time attempting to get an early mental edge.

Mickelson went on to say watching the actual golf will only be part of the entertainment for the fans who tune in, per ESPN.com's Bob Harig"We'll have mics on both us and our caddies, and you'll be able to hear all of the banter as well as commentating that will be more interactive."

Mickelson already laid down a $100,000 bet that turned into a $200,000 wager he'll birdie the first hole.

Woods' final flourish to the 2018 season will add to the overall feel of the spectacle. He finished in the top 10 of his last eight tournaments and closed his PGA Tour campaign with a victory in the Tour Championship.

Golf fans have been eagerly anticipating the day Woods would be healthy enough to once again contend at the biggest events. The size of the gallery as he headed for the final green at East Lake Golf Club emphasized that.

As talented as today's stars are, nothing compares to seeing Woods fighting for a victory on the final day of a tournament.

Capital One's The Match won't necessarily replicate that same feeling since it's a head-to-head battle, but it will be great to see Woods continue his career renaissance.

For Mickelson, the showcase offers a chance to end an otherwise inconsistent 2018 on a high note.

Mickelson had one win and six top-10 finishes in 24 tournaments this season. He also lost both of his matches at the Ryder Cup, with his concession to Francesco Molinari on the final day confirming Europe's victory.

Based on their differing fortunes this past year, Woods is unsurprisingly the favorite. According to OddsShark's Stephen Campbell, Woods is -190 to win (bet $10 to win $5.26) compared to +165 for Mickelson (bet $10 to win $16.50).

Fans can purchase Capital One's The Match for $19.99 on B/R Live and other pay-per-view platforms. Mickelson and Woods are set to tee off at 3 p.m. ET.

