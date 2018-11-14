Tito Ortiz Praises Donald Trump in TMZ Interview Ahead of Chuck Liddell Fight

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistNovember 14, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 10: Tito Ortiz attends Heroes For Heroes: Los Angeles Police Memorial Foundation Celebrity Poker Tournament at Avalon Hollywood on November 10, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Los Angeles Police Memorial Foundation)
Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Tito Ortiz is hoping to score a meeting with President Donald Trump following his Nov. 24 fight against Chuck Liddell for Golden Boy Promotions.

In an interview with TMZ Sports on Tuesday, Ortiz said, "I would love to visit the White House. I've been supporting Trump since day one."

Ortiz also expanded on his support for the president:

"Donald Trump, keep doing what you're doing, man. I appreciate you. I love your support. And, keep standing your ground, and speak the way all the rest of us Americans need to be spoken for. Yeah, you say a few things on Twitter that you probably shouldn't say, but at the end of the day, you're a true American like the rest of us are. Thank you very much for what you do for our country."

Ortiz knows Trump from his time on The Celebrity Apprentice in 2008.

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

