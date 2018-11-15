Croatia vs. Spain: Time, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Odds

JOSE JORDAN/Getty Images

Spain are in Croatia on Thursday for their final UEFA Nations League group game and know that a victory in Zagreb will see them reach the finals of the tournament.

Luis Enrique's side top League A Group 4 by two points from England but will need to bounce back from their 3-2 defeat to the Three Lions last time out.

They can take confidence from their last meeting with Croatia. La Roja beat the 2018 FIFA World Cup finalists 6-0 in September, condemning Zlatko Dalic's side to the worst defeat in their history.

Yet Spain's defeat by England has left the group open. Victory for Croatia would move them level on points with England ahead of the two teams' final match at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Date: Thursday, November 15

Time: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

TV Info: Sky Sports Premier League (UK)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), ESPN+ (U.S.), Univision Deportes en Vivo (U.S.)

Enrique has recalled Jordi Alba to the Spain squad for the first time since replacing Julen Lopetegui in the hot seat.

The Barcelona full-back's return should be a big boost to the squad. He has been in superb form this season, contributing six assists and two goals for the Spanish champions.

He has said he has no problems with the former Barcelona boss:

Spain remain without the injured quartet of Dani Carvajal, Koke, Thiago Alcantara and Diego Costa, while Marcos Alonso, Nacho Hernandez, and Paco Alcacer have all been left out.

Enrique's side began the tournament well with good wins over England and Croatia. However, their defeat in Seville, where they were 3-0 down at half-time, will have given the new manager plenty to think about.

Meanwhile, Croatia have struggled for form since making it all the way to the World Cup final in July.

They have won just once, a 2-1 friendly win over Jordan, and need to win both of their final group games to top their group.

Croatia will once again look to star man Luka Modric for inspiration. He has not been at his best for Real Madrid so far this season and has said he's been affected by their World Cup exploits, per Jose Felix Diaz and Pablo Garcia of Marca.

"I feel better. Mentally the World Cup cost me, but it was important for me to have a break during pre-season," he said. "I was playing a month after playing the World Cup final and I need a pre-season. Now I am better, the legs, the head, everything is better now."

Croatia will want to make amends for their thrashing at the hands of Spain and salvage some pride from what has been a poor Nations League campaign. The team proved their quality at the World Cup and could look to take advantage of the defensive vulnerabilities Spain showed against England.