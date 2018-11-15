USA vs. England: Time, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Odds

Matt Dunham/Associated Press

England host the United States in an international friendly at Wembley Stadium on Thursday, in a match that will see Wayne Rooney win his final cap for the Three Lions.

The striker retired from international football in August 2017, but England's record goalscorer will return for a farewell appearance and win his 120th cap for his country.

Rooney, who plays his club football with D.C. United, will appear as a second-half substitute. The match will also support the striker's charity, the Wayne Rooney Foundation.

Date: Thursday, November 15

Time: 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

TV Info: Sky Sports Main Event (UK), ESPN 2

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), ESPN+ (U.S.)

Odds (OddsShark)

England: 1-4

Portugal: 11-1

Draw: 9-2

Match Preview

The decision to bring Rooney out of international retirement for a farewell game has brought plenty of debate. The former captain has shared his view ahead of the game:

Manager Gareth Southgate has confirmed Rooney will captain the side and wear the No. 10 shirt when he comes on:

Rooney's appearance will also see him reach another landmark in his career:

The 33-year-old completed his move to Major League Soccer from Everton in June. He's been a big hit for D.C. United, scoring 12 goals and contributing six assists in 21 appearances.

England will also use the game to give some talented youngsters some international experience. Borussia Dortmund's 18-year-old winger Jadon Sancho is set to make his first start for his country, per Sky Sports News.

Football journalist Oliver Young-Myles highlighted just how impressive Sancho has been in the Bundesliga this season:

Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson and Brighton & Hove Albion defender Lewis Dunk are also expected to win their first caps at Wembley, per the report.

Southgate's side come into the game on the back of a couple of impressive results. They secured a goalless draw away from home against FIFA 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia and beat Spain 3-2 in Seville last time out.

In contrast the United States have found victories difficult to come by. They failed to qualify for the World Cup in Russia and have won only one of their last six matches.

Like England they do have young talent in the ranks. Borussia Dortmund's Christian Pulisic is their brightest hope, and he will be out to impress after talking about the possibility of playing in the Premier League, per Sam Dean at the Daily Telegraph.

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

He said: "England, the Premier League, is a league where lots of kids dream of playing, so there is no reason why maybe one day I won't play here."

Chelsea lead the race to sign the 20-year-old, while Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool have also expressed an interest, according to the Guardian's Ed Aarons.

The hosts are heavy favourites to send Rooney off in style with victory in front of their own fans at Wembley.

The game should also prove a useful exercise for Southgate to check out some of his squad players ahead of their final UEFA Nations League group game against Croatia on Sunday.