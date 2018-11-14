Tito Ortiz Says Chuck Liddell Looks 'Like Junk' in Workout, Will 'Smash Him'

Omar Vega/Getty Images

TMZ caught footage of Tito Ortiz watching Chuck Liddell in a workout ahead of their upcoming MMA fight, and it's needless to say the former was not impressed with the latter.

The footage shows Liddell putting some combinations together on the pads, only for Ortiz to say "man, you guys are gonna call this a quick motherf--king night, I guarantee," he said before walking out, per TMZ.

Ortiz went on to say Liddell looked "like junk" ahead of their meeting on November 24. Outside the gym, Ortiz had more to say on his upcoming opponent to TMZ:

"I'm not impressed. I'm not impressed at all. I'm gonna smash him. ... Yeah, he does punch hard, but you're not gonna be able to punch something you're not going to be able to see. I'm f--king smoking him. That s--t ain't going past one round."

Here's footage of the workout in question, per MMA Junkie. Warning, includes language NSFW:

Per Andrew Pearson of MMA Junkie, Ortiz also shouted "that was only thirty seconds, you can't be tired that quick" in the direction of Liddell.

The Boxing Insider Twitter account posted footage of Ortiz during preparations for the trilogy fight:

The bout will be staged by Golden Boy Promotions and will be the third time these two rivals have met in an MMA bout.

Liddell has won both meetings between the duo so far, with the first famously coming after just 38 seconds at UFC 47 in 2004. Two years later, the light heavyweight icon beat Ortiz again, stopping him in Round 3 at UFC 66.

The fight will be the first time Liddell, now 48 years old, has been in a professional MMA bout since UFC 115 in 2010, when he lost to Rich Franklin. The former light heavyweight champion lost five of his last six fights in the UFC.

Ortiz, who is 43, has been more active and beat Chael Sonnen at Bellator 170 in January 2017 after locking in a rear-naked choke.