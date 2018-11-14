Fulham Announce Claudio Ranieri Has Replaced Slavisa Jokanovic as Manager

Fulham Announce Claudio Ranieri Has Replaced Slavisa Jokanovic as ManagerNovember 14, 2018
Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images
Fulham have confirmed Claudio Ranieri has replaced Slavisa Jokanovic as the club's manager.
The Cottagers announced the managerial switch on Wednesday:
Fulham Football Club @FulhamFC
Shahid Khan today announced that he has appointed Claudio Ranieri as Manager of Fulham Football Club, replacing Slaviša Jokanović. 👉 https://t.co/BUE1vNnvaO https://t.co/pfxS97ONPG
In a statement, Fulham said Ranieri has been given a "multiyear contract" at Craven Cottage.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Slavisa Jokanovic sacked: Fulham appoint Claudio Ranieri as replacement