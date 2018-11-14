Fulham Announce Claudio Ranieri Has Replaced Slavisa Jokanovic as Manager

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 14, 2018

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 10: Former Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri reacts following the Premier League match between Leicester City and Burnley FC at The King Power Stadium on November 10, 2018 in Leicester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images)
Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Fulham have confirmed Claudio Ranieri has replaced Slavisa Jokanovic as the club's manager. 

The Cottagers announced the managerial switch on Wednesday:

In a statement, Fulham said Ranieri has been given a "multiyear contract" at Craven Cottage.

                          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

