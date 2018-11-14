Fulham Announce Claudio Ranieri Has Replaced Slavisa Jokanovic as Manager

Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Fulham have confirmed Claudio Ranieri has replaced Slavisa Jokanovic as the club's manager.

The Cottagers announced the managerial switch on Wednesday:

In a statement, Fulham said Ranieri has been given a "multiyear contract" at Craven Cottage.

