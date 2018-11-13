Report: Ashley Young Wants Assurances Before Signing Manchester United Contract

Jon Super/Associated Press

Ashley Young has reportedly asked for assurances about his role at Manchester United before he decides to sign a new deal.

Rob Dawson of ESPN FC reported the England international has been offered a 12-month extension with an option of a further year, but the winger wants to know how manager Jose Mourinho will use him.

Young has successfully converted to a full-back role over recent seasons and was a starter for his country in the position at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

England reached the semi-final, and Young made five appearances in the Three Lions defence.

Young featured as United's left-back last season, but the return to form of Luke Shaw has seen the former Southampton defender claim back his spot.

Mourinho has kept Young in his starting XI by switching him to right-back. However, the summer purchase of Diogo Dalot suggests the Portuguese teenager will eventually claim the position as his own.

This leaves Young in a difficult spot, but the 33-year-old has proved to be one of Mourinho's favoured talents.

Simon Stone of BBC Sport tweeted he believes club and player will resolve any nagging issues:

Young bravely restyled his game to prolong his career at Old Trafford, but the player should expect fewer appearances from next season if he remains at United.

The former Aston Villa player doesn't provide the pace or ability to go on the outside of his opposite number, and this forces the Red Devils to play narrowing tactics.

Defending has become one of Young's best attributes, but this has ensured an erosion of his creative talents.

Mourinho must find balance in the back four over the duration of the season and consider the addition of productive wingers who will give his side improved width.