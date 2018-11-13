Chiefs vs. Rams MNF Moved from Mexico City to LA Due to Field Conditions

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 13, 2018

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods, left, pushes away Seattle Seahawks defensive back Delano Hill during the second half in an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

The NFL has moved Monday's scheduled game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams from Mexico City to L.A. due to concerns about the safety of players at Estadio Azteca.

The league determined the playing surface "did not meet NFL standards for playability and consistency and will not meet those standards by next Monday."

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

