Report: Rams, Chiefs Players Could Sit out MNF over Mexico City Field Conditions

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

Players for the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams are reportedly considering sitting out their Monday night matchup in Mexico City due to poor field conditions in Mexico City's Estadio Azteca, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com.

"It's not fair to risk our health," a prominent, unnamed player told Schefter.

It's a concern being echoed by more than just the players:

According to Schefter, "soccer games and concerts have left the field a mess." The backup plan for the league is to have the Rams host the game in Los Angeles, since they are technically the home team for the contest, though the league remains "determined" to play the contest in Mexico City.

"We are working closely with the field manager at Azteca Stadium and others to ensure that we have an NFL-quality surface for our game, and we are looking forward to kicking off in Mexico City on Monday night," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy noted.

According to ESPN.com, grounds crews have been laying down a new sod to improve the conditions at the stadium.

The third option would be a postponement of the game. That is likely the nuclear option, however, given the matchup between the Chiefs and Rams is a potential Super Bowl preview and the most anticipated game of the regular season, given both teams' dominance so far.