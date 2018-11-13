Terrelle Pryor Reportedly Released by Bills After 2 Games

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 13, 2018

BUFFALO, NY - NOVEMBER 04: Terrelle Pryor #10 of the Buffalo Bills warms up before the start of NFL game action against the Chicago Bears at New Era Field on November 4, 2018 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)
Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Terrelle Pryor's tenure with the Buffalo Bills is over after two games.

The Bills released Pryor on Tuesday after he tallied two receptions for 17 yards with the franchise, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. He was targeted three times in Sunday's win over the New York Jets but did not record a catch

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    The Future of Football Looks a Lot Like Reid and Mahomes

    NFL logo
    NFL

    The Future of Football Looks a Lot Like Reid and Mahomes

    SI.com
    via SI.com

    Cooter on Stafford's Play: That's 'Lions Information'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Cooter on Stafford's Play: That's 'Lions Information'

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    🔊Trillogy with Bun B

    NFL logo
    NFL

    🔊Trillogy with Bun B

    Vsporto
    via Vsporto

    Report: Chiefs vs. Rams in Mexico City Despite Field Issues

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Chiefs vs. Rams in Mexico City Despite Field Issues

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report