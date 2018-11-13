Terrelle Pryor Reportedly Released by Bills After 2 Games

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Terrelle Pryor's tenure with the Buffalo Bills is over after two games.

The Bills released Pryor on Tuesday after he tallied two receptions for 17 yards with the franchise, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. He was targeted three times in Sunday's win over the New York Jets but did not record a catch.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.