Caris LeVert Suffered Dislocated Foot Injury; Expected to Return This Season

Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert is expected to return this season after being diagnosed with a subtalar dislocation of his right foot.

The team announced Tuesday that LeVert will not require surgery, and Dr. Martin O'Malley provided further details:



"Fortunately, tests performed this morning revealed that there are no fractures and only moderate ligament damage. While the optics of this injury may have appeared to be more severe, surgery will not be required. Caris will begin a period of rehabilitation with the Nets’ performance staff, following which he is expected to return to full strength and resume all basketball activities without any limitations this season."

LeVert was stretchered off the floor after suffering a gruesome ankle injury at the end of the first half in Monday's 120-113 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. It appeared at the time to be an injury in the same category as the ones to Paul George and Gordon Hayward, but further examination showed that not to be the case.

"There was really just no words," Nets guard Joe Harris told reporters. "We didn't talk even when we came in at halftime. There was nothing to be said. Guys were crying. It was really that horrific just to see."

LeVert was in the midst of a breakout season, averaging 18.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He's shown exponential growth every year since being taken No. 20 overall in 2016 after suffering multiple injuries at the University of Michigan.

The 2018-19 season was his first year as a full-time starter. Spencer Dinwiddie will likely move into the starting lineup with LeVert out.