Building the NFL Offense of Your Dreams

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

This Bleacher Report Offense of Dreams is not just an All-Pro team.

Anyone can throw together a roster of the NFL's hottest players and most established superstars and muse about how many Super Bowls a squad comprised of Aaron Rodgers, Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown types would win. (All of the Super Bowls, of course).

We're shooting for something different here: an offense that reflects everything that's great about the current scoring renaissance. Our goal is to build an offense of the present and future: the most dangerous next-gen playmakers, the most creative thinkers, the most innovative plays and schemes.

So the following Offense of Dreams includes coaches and a few play concepts, in addition to lots of outstanding weapons (and blockers!).

We also established some ground rules to keep things from looking like a Pro Bowl ballot: