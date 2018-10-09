Michael Thomas Says He Made Josh Norman 'Check Out' on Twitter, CB Responds

Bill Feig/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas trolled Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman on Twitter after the Saints' 43-19 win over Washington on Monday night.

After a rough first half, Norman sat out a few plays to start the second half, prompting Thomas to tweet the following:

That led to a back-and-forth between the two that was later deleted, but NFL reporter Dov Kleiman tweeted a screenshot of it:

Thomas had a modest stat line by his standards with four receptions for 74 yards and no touchdowns, but Saints quarterback Drew Brees torched the Washington secondary for 363 yards and three touchdowns.

Norman correctly noted Brees didn't throw the ball to Thomas while they were one-on-one, but the cornerback was beaten for a pair of touchdowns on two targets in the game, per Pro Football Focus (h/t NFL.com's Kevin Patra).

Despite Thomas' lack of statistical success against Norman on Monday, he called the one-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro his "son" in the Twitter exchange.

After the game, Norman took issue with Thomas' comments, telling Kareem Copeland of the Washington Post: "That guy. Oh my gosh. That guy. To speak on him, I will not waste my breath. I'm sorry. I will not. He's not worthy of it. He never will be worthy of it."

With regard to the decision to sit Norman for a series in the second half, Gruden made it clear he will remain his top corner, according to Matthew Paras of the Washington Times: "It was my decision early on. We talked about some things at halftime and had to cool him down a little bit. Everything's fine, but he's going to be back to normal and he'll play the rest of the year."

Since signing with the Redskins before the 2016 season, Norman has struggled to return to the elite level he achieved with the Carolina Panthers in 2015.

Norman didn't record an interception last season, and he has yet to post a pick in four games this year.

Meanwhile, Thomas is developing into one of the NFL's elite wideouts.

He eclipsed 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons, and through five games , Thomas has 46 receptions for 519 yards and three touchdowns.

Thomas and the Saints have the look of a Super Bowl contender at 4-1, and even though the loss dropped them to 2-2, the Redskins are still in first place in the NFC East.