Ohio State Players Deny Report Trevon Grimes Left Due to Zach Smith Altercation

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 13, 2018

FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2018, file photo, Ohio State University coach Urban Meyer is listens during an NCAA college football press conference in Columbus, Ohio. Meyer will be back on the Ohio State sideline Saturday against Tulane after serving a three-game suspension. He was forced to sit out after the university determined he mismanaged the behavior of former assistant Zach Smith. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon, File)
Paul Vernon/Associated Press

A number of former and current Ohio State players took to social media Tuesday to deny a report Urban Meyer covered up an alleged racially charged altercation between former Buckeyes wide receiver Trevon Grimes and former assistant coach Zach Smith.

Stadium's Brett McMurphy spoke to Grimes' father, LeBron, who made the accusations against Smith. 

“Trevon said, ‘I want to leave.’ He was very emotional. He said, ‘I can’t take it anymore. I just want to leave.’ Trevon went up to Ohio State in August (2017) and in two months after I sent him up there – it’s supposed to be the greatest moment of his life and I’m feeling it’s a blessing – I get a phone call from him crying, angry and confused,” LeBron Grimes said. “His mom (Leah Grimes) was the first one to call me. That’s why I knew it was bad when his mother called me. Trevon said, ‘You have to get me out of this situation.’”

“Zach got up in his face and called him a ‘bitch ass n----r’ and said, ‘I should have never recruited you.’ And then Trevon said something to Zach about him messing around with college girls," he continued.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Ranking the Best WRs in College Football

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Ranking the Best WRs in College Football

    Brad Shepard
    via Bleacher Report

    Who's Rising on B/R's NFL Draft Big Board?

    Ohio State Football logo
    Ohio State Football

    Who's Rising on B/R's NFL Draft Big Board?

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Kelly Bryant Sets Decision Date

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Kelly Bryant Sets Decision Date

    247Sports
    via 247Sports

    Report: Meyer Accused of Racially Charged Cover-Up

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Report: Meyer Accused of Racially Charged Cover-Up

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report