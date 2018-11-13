Ohio State Players Deny Report Trevon Grimes Left Due to Zach Smith Altercation

Paul Vernon/Associated Press

A number of former and current Ohio State players took to social media Tuesday to deny a report Urban Meyer covered up an alleged racially charged altercation between former Buckeyes wide receiver Trevon Grimes and former assistant coach Zach Smith.

Stadium's Brett McMurphy spoke to Grimes' father, LeBron, who made the accusations against Smith.

“Trevon said, ‘I want to leave.’ He was very emotional. He said, ‘I can’t take it anymore. I just want to leave.’ Trevon went up to Ohio State in August (2017) and in two months after I sent him up there – it’s supposed to be the greatest moment of his life and I’m feeling it’s a blessing – I get a phone call from him crying, angry and confused,” LeBron Grimes said. “His mom (Leah Grimes) was the first one to call me. That’s why I knew it was bad when his mother called me. Trevon said, ‘You have to get me out of this situation.’”

“Zach got up in his face and called him a ‘bitch ass n----r’ and said, ‘I should have never recruited you.’ And then Trevon said something to Zach about him messing around with college girls," he continued.

