Ohio State Players Deny Report Trevon Grimes Left Due to Zach Smith Altercation

Ohio State Players Deny Report Trevon Grimes Left Due to Zach Smith AltercationNovember 13, 2018
A number of former and current Ohio State players took to social media Tuesday to deny a report Urban Meyer covered up an alleged racially charged altercation between former Buckeyes wide receiver Trevon Grimes and former assistant coach Zach Smith.
Joshua E Perry @RIP_JEP
Never in my life have I heard ANY @OhioStateFB coach use a racial slur, and there is NO CHANCE Coach Meyer would ever allow that. You're trying to kill Urban's career and I'm not here for it. https://t.co/Suxhzn8Jiv
TATE MARTELL @TheTateMartell
Trevon Grimes was my best friend back then... and is still my best friend to this day. This report about “racially-charged practice altercation” is 100% false. Not a single player or staff member would have allowed this to happen. https://t.co/6wLZN8ASWX
Parris Campbell @PCampbell21
There’s no way that anyone would believe this. NO WAY. This lie is just out of hand. I was present during the entire altercation and what’s said in this article NEVER HAPPENED. I can guarantee it. Crazy how social media gives people platforms just to spread nonsense. https://t.co/FRBLucb9WY
Tracy Sprinkle @TSprinkle93
You done said a lot about our university and we left it be. But this too far bro. Too much respect for our staff and what we built at @OhioStateFB for you to destroy it. This ALL CAP! https://t.co/YK4o4uzGT8
Stadium's Brett McMurphy spoke to Grimes' father, LeBron, who made the accusations against Smith.
“Trevon said, ‘I want to leave.’ He was very emotional. He said, ‘I can’t take it anymore. I just want to leave.’ Trevon went up to Ohio State in August (2017) and in two months after I sent him up there – it’s supposed to be the greatest moment of his life and I’m feeling it’s a blessing – I get a phone call from him crying, angry and confused,” LeBron Grimes said. “His mom (Leah Grimes) was the first one to call me. That’s why I knew it was bad when his mother called me. Trevon said, ‘You have to get me out of this situation.’”
“Zach got up in his face and called him a ‘bitch ass n----r’ and said, ‘I should have never recruited you.’ And then Trevon said something to Zach about him messing around with college girls," he continued.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
