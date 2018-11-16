Each MLB Team's Biggest Obstacle to Becoming an Offseason Winner

1 of 30

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

According to Jon Heyman of Fancred, the Arizona Diamondbacks are willing to listen to trade offers for everyone, including first baseman Paul Goldschmidt and starting pitcher Zack Greinke. In theory, either or both could fetch a haul on the trade market.

It's not that straightforward, however.

Greinke is still a fantastic pitcher, but he's also 35 years old and only halfway through his $206.5 million contract. Per Heyman, one executive believes the D-backs would have to eat a third of the $104.5 million Greinke is still owed to move him. And that might be for a mere salary dump.

Goldschmidt is plenty fantastic in his own right, yet he's 31 and only a year from free agency. That limits his market to win-now teams. Not all of them have a glaring need at first base.

In short, the D-backs' two best players don't double as ideal trade chips. That could make it difficult for them to make the pivot they apparently desire.