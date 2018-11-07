Report: Mike Zunino, Guillermo Heredia to Be Traded to Rays for Mallex Smith

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 8, 2018

Seattle Mariners catcher Mike Zunino walks towards the dugout against the Texas Rangers after the fifth inning a of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Mike Stone)
Mike Stone/Associated Press

It's early in the offseason, but the Seattle Mariners and Tampa Bay Rays are reportedly already close to a trade.

According to Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times, the Mariners "are working on a possible deal" to send catcher Mike Zunino and outfielder Guillermo Heredia to the Rays for outfielder Mallex Smith and potentially a minor leaguer.

Divish noted the two sides have been in discussions since last week.

        

