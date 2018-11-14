With Lue Out, Walton on the Hot Seat, Which 5 NBA Coaches Could Be Next?

1 of 5

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Yes, the New Orleans Pelicans just recommitted themselves to Alvin Gentry this summer by way of a two-year contract extension that takes him through the 2020-21 campaign. But remember, this club is still making its prolonged recruiting pitch to all-galaxy superstar Anthony Davis, who can enter free agency in 2020 with his player option.

Is it that outlandish to think the Pelicans might feel they need someone more convincing than a coach with a 119-140 record over three-plus seasons in the Big Easy?

Davis' aspirations are as big as his supersized statistics. He wants to be regarded as the league's best player. To do so, he also understands his resume needs a serious boost in the team-success department, where he has just two playoff trips (and one series win) to show for his first six NBA seasons.

"Winning definitely helps everything," Davis told ESPN's Rachel Nichols. "It helps with your legacy. It helps to be in the top of that list. So for me—yes, people can see everything that I do. But not going forward in the playoffs or going to the playoffs every three years doesn't help my case."

How sure are the Pelicans that Gentry is the coach capable of taking Davis where he wants to go? The 64-year-old has a losing career coaching record of 454-510. He's been to the playoffs just three times as a head coach. He's yet to reach the NBA Finals and only coached in the conference finals once.

It already seems like inconsistency will be New Orleans' lone constant. The team has sandwiched winning streaks of four games and three games (the latter is ongoing) around a six-game skid. The offense is elite (sixth in efficiency), and the defense is problematic (26th). Without DeMarcus Cousins, the Pelicans look like a one-star squad again.

This isn't all on Gentry, but that might not matter if the franchise needs a fall guy. Dwane Casey, last season's Coach of the Year, presided over a somewhat flawed roster, steered the Toronto Raptors to their most wins ever (59) and still received his walking players after the team flopped in the second round—a sweep that arguably had more to do with personnel issues than any play style decisions.

It's just an unfortunate reality of this profession, and one that could spell Gentry's demise. If the Pelicans are treading water near the back end of the playoff picture (or worse, sinking below it), scapegoating the skipper could be the simplest quick-fix solution.