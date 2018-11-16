College Football Week 12 Betting Guide: Odds, Picks and Value Bets

2 of 7

Lance King/Getty Images

North Carolina State (-16.5) at Louisville

NC State has lost three of its last four games and inexplicably gave one away against Wake Forest last Thursday. But what could you have possibly seen out of Louisville in the past month to make you believe the Cardinals can stay within 16 points of anyone?

Louisville has allowed at least 54 points in four of its last five games, and the lone exception was a 38-20 loss to a Boston College team playing without its biggest star, AJ Dillon. The Cardinals' average margin of defeat during that stretch was 33.2 points. And of their eight losses, the only one that wasn't by at least 18 points was a 28-24 home game against an equally disastrous Florida State.

NC State isn't renowned for its run game, but anyone who can walk and chew gum at the same time is a candidate to destroy Louisville's front seven these days. Its last five opponents averaged 395.8 rushing yards and 5.2 rushing touchdowns. Expect a rare big day from Reggie Gallaspy II and Ricky Person Jr. as the Wolfpack trounce the Cardinals.

Middle Tennessee at Kentucky (-16)

Laying this many points is a lot of faith to put in a team that hasn't scored more than 17 in a game since September.

But those games were against SEC defenses—most of which are well-equipped to shut down even an elite running back. That's not the case with Middle Tennessee, which got blown out by both Vanderbilt (by 28 points) and Georgia (by 42) this season. The Blue Raiders also allowed 272 rushing yards and three touchdowns against Florida Atlantic.

MTSU is 7-3, but mostly because it has spent the past month bloating itself against Charlotte, Old Dominion, UTEP and Western Kentucky—three of which rank in the bottom eight nationally in scoring offense.

That's all a long-winded way to say Benny Snell Jr. is gonna run wild in this one. And MTSU's offense—though it looked potent against UTEP, ODU and Tennessee-Martin—is going to have a hard time scoring more than once against this upper-echelon defense.

Boston College (-1.5) at Florida State

The only explanation for this line is that bettors are afraid to believe in Boston College with QB Anthony Brown questionable to play after suffering an injury last week against Clemson.

But Notre Dame had little trouble smashing Florida State with its backup QB this past week. Yes, Brandon Wimbush is better and has way more experience than EJ Perry, but the point is Florida State is a laughingstock right now.

The 'Noles have lost their last three games by a combined margin of 97 points. Were it not for a last-minute touchdown against NC State, all three of those games would have been decided by at least 26 points. Their run game is still a disaster, and now they have to face a BC defense limiting opponents to 3.7 yards per carry.

Speaking of defense, Boston College has an excellent pass-rushing duo in Wyatt Ray and Zach Allen, who should cause all sorts of problems for an offensive line made of Swiss cheese.

It might be an ugly, low-scoring game, but the Eagles should win it.

Last Week's Picks (2-1)

Syracuse -21 vs. Louisville (actual: Syracuse by 31)

Kentucky -6 at Tennessee (actual: Tennessee by 17)

West Virginia -12 vs. TCU (actual: West Virginia by 37)

Year to Date: 6-8-1