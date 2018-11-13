FA to Reportedly Put Forward Brexit Proposal to Increase Homegrown EPL Players

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistNovember 13, 2018

A picture taken on October 17, 2018 shows the United Kingdom (Union Jack) flag set past the EU flag before the arrival of Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker at the European Commission in Brussels. - British Prime Minister Theresa May is due to address a summit of European Union leaders in which Brexit negotiations are expected to be top of the agenda. (Photo by EMMANUEL DUNAND / AFP) (Photo credit should read EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP/Getty Images)
EMMANUEL DUNAND/Getty Images

The Football Association is reportedly set to put plans in place that will ensure Premier League teams have more than half of their squads made up of homegrown players after Brexit. 

According to Martyn Ziegler of The Times, a proposal will be put forward this week that would potentially reduce the amount of players from overseas to 12 in the 25-man squads English football's top-flight clubs have to name at the start of the campaign.

The current regulations allow for 17 players from overseas to be included in each squad, and it's suggested in the report that clubs would be granted a spell of transition up until the end of 2020 to get their rosters in line with new rules.

"England's top tier is under pressure to agree a deal with the FA for Brexit," continued the report. "If the clubs do not do so, they could face a nightmare 'no-deal' scenario in which all EU players would have to fulfil the same criteria that non-EU players do now in order to get a work permit."

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Alexis Wants Out of Man Utd, but It Looks Unlikely

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Alexis Wants Out of Man Utd, but It Looks Unlikely

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Juve Fans Go Crazy as Nedved's Son Posts Pic with Pogba

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Juve Fans Go Crazy as Nedved's Son Posts Pic with Pogba

    Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale
    via Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale

    Are Barca Leaking Negative Dembele Stories? 🤔

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Are Barca Leaking Negative Dembele Stories? 🤔

    Naveen Ullal
    via Sport Witness

    Despite the Superlatives and Awards, Messi Is STILL Underrated

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Despite the Superlatives and Awards, Messi Is STILL Underrated

    Sean Ingle
    via the Guardian