FA to Reportedly Put Forward Brexit Proposal to Increase Homegrown EPL Players

The Football Association is reportedly set to put plans in place that will ensure Premier League teams have more than half of their squads made up of homegrown players after Brexit.

According to Martyn Ziegler of The Times, a proposal will be put forward this week that would potentially reduce the amount of players from overseas to 12 in the 25-man squads English football's top-flight clubs have to name at the start of the campaign.

The current regulations allow for 17 players from overseas to be included in each squad, and it's suggested in the report that clubs would be granted a spell of transition up until the end of 2020 to get their rosters in line with new rules.

"England's top tier is under pressure to agree a deal with the FA for Brexit," continued the report. "If the clubs do not do so, they could face a nightmare 'no-deal' scenario in which all EU players would have to fulfil the same criteria that non-EU players do now in order to get a work permit."

