Betting Odds for 76ers' Jimmy Butler's Opening Night Team for 2019-20 Revealed

Oddsmakers are already having their say regarding Jimmy Butler's long-term future with the Philadelphia 76ers.

According to OddsShark, Butler is -220 (bet $220 to win $100) to start the 2019-20 season with Philadelphia and +165 to suit up with any other team on opening night.

The Sixers confirmed Monday they acquired Butler and Justin Patton from the Minnesota Timberwolves in return for Robert Covington, Dario Saric, Jerryd Bayless and a 2022 second-round pick.

Butler can opt out of his contract after the 2018-19 season and the Sixers can't formally sign him to an extension this year.

There's the risk he winds up as a half-season rental for Philadelphia, but ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Butler and the team "fully expect" to come to an agreement on a long-term extension in the offseason.

NBC Sports Philadelphia's Paul Hudrick noted the Sixers will have an edge over the rest of the league when it comes time to negotiate a deal with Butler's agent. They can offer the four-time All-Star a max extension worth around $190 million over five years. Every other team can only go up to $140 million over four years.

That could be a big distinction given the circumstances surrounding Butler's eventual exit from Minnesota.

The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski reported in September that Butler was disappointed when the Timberwolves declined his request for a salary bump from $18.6 million to $30 million this season. On top of that, he also wanted a four-year, $145 million extension that would start in 2019-20. Minnesota would only commit to a four-year, $110 million contract.

The Sixers will be in a position to give Butler the best deal possible, and they should be one of the top Finals contenders in the Eastern Conference. Unless the situation between Butler and Philadelphia's young roster grows completely toxic by the time free agency opens, the 29-year-old seems a lock to remain in the City of Brotherly Love.