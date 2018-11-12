Lakers News: Magic Johnson Says 'It's Still Early' When Asked About Team

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking better after a slow start, but team president Magic Johnson cautioned against any evaluations at this point.

"It's still early," Johnson told TMZ Sports after Sunday's win over the Atlanta Hawks.

The Lakers lost their first three games and started 2-5 before winning five of their last six.

Johnson's patience was important during the season's early struggles, especially when it came to head coach Luke Walton.

While plenty of fans and analysts were calling for his job after the slow start, the front office remained confident in Walton's ability to turn things around.

"Yeah, we're not going to fire him," Johnson said, per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.

"He's going to finish the season," the Hall of Famer added, per Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times. "Unless something drastic happens, which it won't."

The team now has three straight wins and a winning record for the first time this season. The recent performance is enough to get the No. 8 seed in the playoffs if the season ended Sunday.

However, it seems Johnson is also not overreacting to the recent string of success.

With the season only about 15 percent over, keeping an even keel could be necessary to surviving what likely will be a hectic year.