Lakers News: Magic Johnson Says 'It's Still Early' When Asked About Team

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 12, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 7: Magic Johnson arrives to the arena prior to the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves on November 7, 2018 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking better after a slow start, but team president Magic Johnson cautioned against any evaluations at this point.

"It's still early," Johnson told TMZ Sports after Sunday's win over the Atlanta Hawks.

The Lakers lost their first three games and started 2-5 before winning five of their last six.  

Johnson's patience was important during the season's early struggles, especially when it came to head coach Luke Walton.

While plenty of fans and analysts were calling for his job after the slow start, the front office remained confident in Walton's ability to turn things around.

"Yeah, we're not going to fire him," Johnson said, per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.

"He's going to finish the season," the Hall of Famer added, per Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times. "Unless something drastic happens, which it won't."

The team now has three straight wins and a winning record for the first time this season. The recent performance is enough to get the No. 8 seed in the playoffs if the season ended Sunday.

However, it seems Johnson is also not overreacting to the recent string of success.

With the season only about 15 percent over, keeping an even keel could be necessary to surviving what likely will be a hectic year.

Related

    Jimmy Butler Trade Made Official

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Jimmy Butler Trade Made Official

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Trade Ideas for NBA's Tanking Teams

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Trade Ideas for NBA's Tanking Teams

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Signing Tyson Chandler a Big Win for Lakers

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Signing Tyson Chandler a Big Win for Lakers

    Trevor Lane
    via Lakers Nation

    Why It Will Be Tough, Not Impossible, for LaMelo to Play in College

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Why It Will Be Tough, Not Impossible, for LaMelo to Play in College

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo